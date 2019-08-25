UAE Store Wins Guinness for Building 11-Feet-High Ketchup Tower

A United Arab Emirates grocery store chain broke a Guinness World Record by using 883 bottles of ketchup to create an 11-foot-tall tower.

Carrefour, which collaborated with Heinz to create the ketchup tower, was awarded the Guinness World Record for the tallest packaged food display after 52 volunteers spent more than 48 hours constructing the tower.

The tower was constructed from bottles of "Edchup," Heinz bottles designed by pop star and ketchup fan Ed Sheeran.

Smaller versions of the ketchup tower were assembled at Carrefour locations in the Mall of the Emirates, City Center Ajman and Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi.





This article has been adapted from its original source.