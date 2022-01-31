UAE's Museum of Scents: Unique Ingredients For Cultural Legacy

Who doesn't love a fantastic perfume? From blends of fragrant oils to mixes of derived compounds, perfumes have evolved over centuries. Perfume is a significant part of the Emirati culture. While in Dubai or any other emirate, visitors are bound to find intriguing and breath-taking aromas near Arabic shops or any other type of store. There's something so magical about the scents and fragrances and this is what the Perfume House at Shindagha House aims to deliver through their display at the museum. A first of a kind in the Middle East dedicated to headlining the importance of perfumes in the UAE, the house offers a great chance for visitors to experience the age-old history of perfumes.

Exhibiting traditional techniques for making scented oils and perfumes that go centuries back, the venue offers tourists on an aromatic journey to learn about the historical traditions while discovering some unique ingredients like Dhn Al Oud, saffron and Damascene roses along with the ingredients used in present times.



The centre is also the former house of Sheikha bint Saeed bin Maktoum, an avid collector of perfumes with a large personal collection of artefacts. A lot of antiques at the museum comes from her personal collection, including perfume applicators and a rare 28 kilogram piece of oud, a raw ingredient and one of the most valuable pieces on show which late Sheikha donated to the museum weeks before she died. The Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Est., earlier known as 'Dhammasons' got chosen to be displayed at the museum as a part of the cultural legacy along with being the oldest manufacturers of perfumes in the region. Its 67-year history of creating memories stems from a profound awareness of the Middle Eastern people's cultural beliefs and lifestyles. The family-owned business headquartered in Dubai, UAE is steered by the passion of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed's family. Today, the company is one of the region's leading manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and distributors of French perfumes as well.

Positioned on the Dubai Creek, within the Shindagha neighborhood, the Perfume House delves into the history of perfumes in the region. The house showcases perfume-making utensils, interactive displays, and videos. From musk to myrtle flowers, rose to saffron, visitors are greeted with various samples of regional ingredients used in perfume-making. Shelves of beautiful bottles and medkhans are displayed which traditionally hold perfume so people can a sniff of the scents using their custom-made smelling gadgets. There's an onsite perfumery where visitors can buy perfumes or even try crafting their own scent.

The traditional attraction also features five different halls that showcases five themes where visitors can learn about the natural components used in Emirati fragrances, various application techniques, the historical significance of the scent and how traditional scents are manufactured. Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group of Companies still believes in giving cultural touch to every fragrance they make.

Visit their stores at Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain for some unique and aromatic fragrances with another store opening in Abu Dhabi soon.