UK McDonald's employees allege facing sexual assault

ALBAWABA Over 100 current and former employees of McDonald's outlets in the UK have made allegations of a toxic culture that involves sexual assault, harassment, racism, and bullying.

BBC presented more than 100 stories of young men and women who experienced sexual harassment and racial discrimination at McDonald's restaurants in Britain.

In detail, the website reported that workers in the company, aged under 18, were subjected to physical violations without their consent almost daily, due to the small size of the restaurant kitchens.

The UK equality watchdog expressed concern over the BBC's findings and is taking action by launching a new email hotline.

McDonald's acknowledged that it had not met expectations and offered a sincere apology. The company emphasized that every employee deserves to work in a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment.

It comes four years after 1,000 women reported they had been subjected to sexual harassment and abuse while working at McDonald's restaurants, according to the Bakers, Food and Allied Workers' Union.

One of the harassment stories within the restaurant group was narrated by the employee "Shelby," who worked in the restaurant's kitchen.

She revealed that she was repeatedly subjected to inappropriate and unwanted touching from male co-workers when she was 16 years old, and they were all older than her.

She stated that she filed a complaint with the management regarding this matter but no action was taken, which ultimately led her to quit her job due to the toxic environment.

McDonald’s employs over 170,000 people across 1,450 restaurants in the UK and is on of the country’s largest private sector employees.