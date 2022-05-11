Ukraine With Global Support Poised to Win Eurovision 2022

The Ukrainian hip-hop group Kalush Orchestra is poised to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The group, which combines the sounds of modern hip-hop with Ukrainian folk instruments, became a favorite in the music competition after qualifying for the finals.

Kalush Orchestra’s blend of culture, tradition and hip-hop won the hearts of many but their popularity was only cemented further following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The rap, flute loop, the bucket hat, the breakdancing, the sparkly waistcoat. We will never be as cool as Kalush Orchestra. 🇺🇦 #Eurovision #ESC2022 pic.twitter.com/TeUmYjiI7m — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 10, 2022

Millions around the world along with country leaders view Ukraine and Ukrainians as valiant defenders who are protecting their country from an unprovoked invasion by Russia.

This sentiment extends to Kalush Orchestra, who are competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 as their country is ravaged by the war.

The song the Ukrainian artists submitted for the competition, Stefania, is also one that tugs at the heartstrings of their fans. Stefania is dedicated to group member Oleh Psiuk’s mother, and she heard the song for the first time in Ukraine’s Eurovision selection show Vidbir.

Between the Ukrainian group’s unique sound, heartfelt lyrics and global support, fans and skeptics alike say the odds are in Kalush Orchestra’s favor. Betfair, one of the world’s largest online gambling companies, has the Ukrainian group as most likely to win.

But regardless of whether Kalush Orchestra or another group wins, one thing is certain: the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will be a lighthearted musical hit at a time when Europe is rocked by the largest war in the region since World War II.