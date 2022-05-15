Ukraine Wins The Eurovision Song Contest 2022

As predicted, Ukraine has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 after its representing group Kalush Orchestra swayed the hearts of millions of fans across Europe.

The group’s unique blend of hip-hop and Ukrainian folk music, empowered by global support for Ukraine and Ukrainians following an invasion by Russia, proved superior to the works of the 24 other competitors in the competition finals.

Kalush Orchestra group member Oleh Psiuk thanked fans and addressed the war ravaging his home country after winning the musical contest.

“The victory is very important for Ukraine, especially this year. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” he said. “Please help Ukraine and Mariupol! Help Azоvstal right now!"

The lighthearted and widely watched Eurovision Song Contest took place this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has killed thousands, displaced millions and sent rippling effects across the world.

But even with the largest war in Europe since World War II unfolding in the backdrop, the show went on and the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was no less spectacular than previous years.

Kalush Orchestra’s stunning performances on stage stole the show while the group’s song entry, a rap-lullaby hybrid titled Stefania, won the hearts of judges and fans alike.

The group’s victory even garnered the attention of political leaders like the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, calling the victory “a clear reflection of not just your talent, but of the unwavering support for your fight for freedom.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr also praised the group. He wrote on Facebook, “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!”