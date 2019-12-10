UK's 'Bobby Bubbles' Sentenced to 14 Years for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A children's entertainer known as 'Bobby Bubbles' has been jailed for repeatedly abusing and raping a girl under the age of 13.

Robert Jamieson repeatedly abused his female victim who was under 13 at the time.

The paedophile came into daily contact with children, attending parties and visiting schools across Hull and East Yorkshire.

The 49-year-old was branded 'dangerous' by a judge after being convicted of ten historic child sex offences.

Jamieson was once dubbed 'Hull's own Batman' after vowing to rid the city of the 'killer clown' craze that swept the nation in 2016.

Jamieson told the Hull Daily Mail at the time: 'It is not nice to see children being scared and chased by these clowns and I will step in if I have to.



'Kids have great imaginations and they need positive role models.

'Clowns should be fun, but I want to be there as reassurance for them when they do feel scared. I will be there to look out for them. True clowns don't wear masks.'

Jamieson had 'befriended' and groomed the girl before sexually abusing her.

When he was arrested and interviewed, he 'denied all the allegations from first to last' and called them 'lies'.

Jamieson, from west Hull, denied any wrongdoing but was convicted by a jury of ten sex offences against the same girl after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Judge Roger Thomas QC sentenced Jamieson under the dangerous offender provisions, with a custodial term of 14 years and an extended licence period of one year.

Despite her young age at the time of the offences, the girl 'thought she was in love' with Jamieson and refused to co-operate with an initial police investigation, the court heard.

She then reported the abuse after becoming a mother and having a daughter of her own.

Prosecutor Gurdial Singh told the court: 'It's the fact that she could then relate to her daughter and bring that back to what happened to her and made her think about what had occurred - that's what caused her to come forward.

'She thought 'I don't want this to happen to my daughter'.'

The entertainer described his performances at the time as 'gentle, jolly and physical comedy'.

He said: 'I have been doing this for years and years and it is still as popular as ever. Kids love it and they have such fun.'

Jamieson was convicted of ten offences in total, including four of indecency with a child and two of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

