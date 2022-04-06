The UN Provides Eight Reasons Why There's Still Hope on Climate Change

The United Nations, after examining a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has identified eight reasons why people shouldn’t give up hope on climate change.

1. Electric Vehicles More Common

According to IPCC and United Nations data, electric vehicles are becoming more widely used and more affordable.

These vehicles, even electric scooters and motorcycles, help reduce fossil fuel emissions from land-based transportation.

2. Renewable Power More Affordable

The technologies related to renewable energy are also becoming more affordable and accessible, the U.N. reported.

This includes wind and solar power which have been, historically, very expensive and difficult to utilize.

3. Expanding Climate Laws

Laws and regulations designed to mitigate climate change are becoming more common.

As countries recognize the severity of climate change and the problems it brings, more and more governments are taking action through measures such as carbon taxes and emission caps.

4. Industrial Change Possible

The U.N. identified that, even in the problematic industrial sector, net-zero carbon emissions can be achieved.

The IPCC reported that new production of renewable energies, green hydrogen and biofuels can aid in industries’ move to net-zero carbon emissions.

5. Cities Present Opportunities

The United Nations emphasized that cities large and small can play a critical role in mitigating climate change.

This includes greening electrification, reducing or changing energy and material consumption and enhancing carbon update and storage in urban environments.

Green infrastructure like improved pedestrian and public transit in cities can also greatly aid in urban climate mitigation.

6. Economies Being Regulated

Country’s are starting to realize that climate change will impact their economies for the worse.

As a result, many are enforcing official measures. “Where implemented, carbon pricing instruments have incentivized low-cost emissions reduction measures,” the IPCC report noted.

7. Public Interest Rising

Simply put, the United Nations found that more people care about climate than in the past.

The IPCC reported that “public acceptability is higher when cost and benefits are distributed in a fair way, and when fair and transparent decision procedures have been followed.”

8. Carbon Dioxide Removal Possible

Beyond mitigation, the United Nations reported that it’s possible to remove carbon dioxide that has already been released into the atmosphere.

The IPCC noted, “Well-designed land-based mitigation options to remove carbon can also benefit biodiversity and ecosystems, help us adapt to climate change, secure livelihoods, improve food and water security.”