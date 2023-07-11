Undertaker vs. shark: famous wrestler protects wife

ALBAWABA - Famous American professional wrestler Mark William Calaway, better known by the ring name The Undertaker, was seen in a video facing a shark to protect his wife.

In the clip, which was shared by The Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool on Instagram, the famous wrestler stood in front of the shark which was swimming near the shore.

However, The Undertaker's wife clarified that the fish which she said to be "vegetation" is in fact not a shark.

In the caption, McCool wrote: "I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT."

She also hailed her husband's role in protecting her from the fish that looks a lot like a shark, especially after the many shark accident which took a wide echo across the world starting with the Russian citizen who was killed in Egypt earlier this year.