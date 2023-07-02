Video: shark swims under tourists' boat in Egypt

ALBAWABA - A shocking video was shared on social media showing a shark swimming under a boat carrying tourists in Egypt.

In the 15-second video, tourists were shocked to see a shark swimming near their boat while they were on a vacation in Egypt.

However, according to social media users, the shark in Egypt didn't attack or harm the tourists.

Mısırda Kano ile açılan bir Turist’in altındaki DEV Köpek Balığını farkettiği o dakikalar : pic.twitter.com/bAHLdGJjDX — Metropol Medya (@metropolmedya_) June 30, 2023

The video has refreshed people's memory after the last month's accident when a shark attacked a Russian tourist and killed him in Hurghada's Egyptian Red Sea resort.

The video of the Russian man went viral on social media. Another footage was shared online showing men in Egypt after capturing the shark which allegedly killed a Russian citizen in Hurghada.