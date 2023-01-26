UNESCO declares Ukraine's Odessa at risk

The designation came at a UNESCO meeting in Paris this week to help protect the city's cultural heritage, which has been under constant threat since the outbreak of the Russian war 11 months ago, and to enable access to international financial and technical assistance to the area.

#WORLD_NEWS UNESCO sounds the alarm, saying Odessa is a 'world heritage at risk' web site https://t.co/5KwsiDrUxM pic.twitter.com/jToTyTUDjn — Jowhar.com (@Jowharcom) January 25, 2023

Recently, UNESCO implemented urgent field measures to help protect the site by including Odessa's historic center in the World Heritage List.

The U.N. agency also secured repairs to the Odessa Museum of Fine Arts and the Odessa Museum of Modern Art since the beginning of the war. It provided equipment to digitize approximately 1,000 collections of art works and the state archives' documentary collection in Odessa.

The Odessa was bombed several times since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At risk to their own lives, staff at museums in Kyiv and Odessa try to safeguard collections, as @UNESCO expresses concern and calls for the protection of cultural heritage in Ukraine while Russian forces invade@SKishkovsky | @TheArtNewspaperhttps://t.co/pvoXcounTE — Amanda Kelly (@ajoykelly) February 26, 2022

In July 2022, part of the large glass ceiling and windows of the Odessa Museum of Fine Arts was destroyed. The museum opened in 1899.

UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay said that Odessa was a "free city, a global city, a legendary port" that had left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts.