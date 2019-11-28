UNICEF, Jordan Ministry Reaffirm New Ways to Support Child Rights

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah and UNICEF representative in Jordan Tanya Chapuisat on Wednesday discussed ways to cooperate on issues concerning children’s and juvenile rights, as well as UNICEF’s role in supporting children’s rights in the health and education fields.

Maaytah said the government “spares no efforts” to support children’s rights in all arenas, and considers the issue a “pillar of governmental policies”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



For her part, Chapuisat said that UNICEF is concerned with supporting countries in providing children with proper educational and social environments and resolving challenges that keep them from “working towards their future roles as community leaders”. The representative commended Jordan for its support of children’s rights.

