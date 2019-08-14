Unique Punishment Costs UAE School Supervisor Over $2,000

A school supervisor in Sharjah has been ordered to pay a fine of Dh10,000 ($2,721) for forcing a 15-year-old student to walk barefoot under the mid-day sun as 'punishment'.

The Sharjah Federal Court found the defendant guilty of posing grave risk to the child's life. The case was referred to the civil court for compensation.

Court records show that on May 9, 2018, the student's father filed a complaint at a police station in Sharjah, saying that the supervisor took his son's shoes away for an entire class as a form of punishment.





"She forced my son to walk barefoot under the sun, in the scorching afternoon heat," he told the police.

When the class ended, the student approached the supervisor to get his shoes back. But instead of returning them, the defendant reportedly 'insulted and humiliated' the teenager in front of her colleagues, the father said.

The student then had to continue walking without his shoes to his school bus.

"It was the school bus attendant who managed to get them back for him."

This article has been adapted from its original source.