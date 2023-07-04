Unprecedented Surge in Divorce Cases Sweeps Qatar

ALBAWABA- Qatari government officials have released striking data highlighting a significant increase in divorce rates compared to marriage contracts.

The latest statistics have unveiled a staggering surge in divorce cases throughout May 2023, experiencing a monthly rise of over 148%.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Planning and Statistics Authority reported a total of 159 recorded divorces during that period.

In stark contrast, the same agency also pointed out a noteworthy monthly rise of approximately 42% in the number of marriage contracts, resulting in a total of 329 marriages.

When comparing these figures to April of the same year, where only 64 divorces were recorded alongside 232 marriage contracts, it becomes evident that this escalating trend raises concerns about the stability of family unions in Qatar.

These statistical insights shed light on the shifting dynamics within Qatari society and underscore the pressing need for further examination of the factors influencing the surge in divorce rates.

