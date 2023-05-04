US university changes spelling of 'women' to avoid adding 'men'

  1. Home
Published May 4th, 2023 - 05:42 GMT
ALBAWABA - The University of Texas was rebuked for suggesting new ways to write the word "woman" to avoid adding the suffix "men" for those who are bothered.

The university suggested various writing of the word "women" including "Wimmin, Womyn and Womxn." It explained that the new spelling comes to empower feminists and people who dislike adding a masculine preview inside the word that totally refers to females.

The university's Office of Financial and Administrative Services revealed a list of terms on a webpage embedded within its "Diversity Commitment," denoting them all as "language [that] matters."

"Wimmin, Womyn and Womxn" were on the list released by the University of Texas. The term "Wimmin" was described as "A nonstandard spelling of the word 'women' used by feminists to avoid the word ending '- men."

Furthermore, "Womxn" could be used "to get away from patriarchal language." 

The new terms triggered loads of reactions on social media and people discussed whether the new words might replace the old spilling of women if it got supported by feminist organizations.

On the other hand, some commentators mocked the university saying it should also change other words that could carry the same idea as "female."

While others accused it of spreading hate speech against men and males. 

