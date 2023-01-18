Feminists accuse Shakira of objectifying women

ALBAWABA - Feminists lashed out at famed Colombian singer Shakira following the release of her latest song dedicated to her ex-boyfriend, football star Gerard Piqué.

Women rights activists accused the Latin pop singer of objectifying women through her latest break-up song, called "BZRP Music Sessions #53" in cooperating with

Bizarrap.

The 45-year-old singer mocked Piqué's new girlfriend Clara Chia in the clip that reached over 141 million views in six days.

The international singer said she is worth two women at the age of 22. Shakira first used car brands to describe herself and Chia by saying: "You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo."

Referring to herself in the song as a Rolex watch, she added in a contempt attempt that Piqué's new lover looked like a Casio watch.

Feminists mad about that shakira song but she spilled . She is INDEED a Ferrari . She’s SHAKIRA . — (fan account) ❤️‍🔥 (@selenandonika) January 15, 2023

Feminists were enraged by the new track and demanded that the singer deletes it because women should never be described, or treated as objects.

Following Shakira's song, Barcelona FC footballer Gerard Piqué announced a new partnership with the Casio watch brand.