Victoria Beckham is Back to Spice Girl Look on 'Spicy Saturday'

Victoria Beckham hailed back to her Posh Spice roots on Saturday as she delivered a peace sign while rocking a sexy strapless black dress on 'spicy Saturday'.

The former Spice Girl, 47, showed off her youthful physique and slender pins in the form-fitting garment for a mirror selfie at home.

It appeared almost identical to the iconic black mini dresses she would frequently wear in the girl band.

She styled her long bob in a tousled wave while enhancing her delicate facial features with soft make-up.

Victoria captioned the Instagram snap: 'Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! ✌️ Kisses!'

On Friday, she wore a delicate £1,790 violet dress from her fashion range as she unveiled a new product from her Victoria Beckham Beauty range.

The singer turned fashion mogul slipped into the elegant runway number from the comfort of her bathroom as she topped up her radiant make-up for an Instagram video.

Her open-back silk dress featured black scalloped lace, a layered peplum skirt and cascading waistband.

She styled her signature brunette locks in an effortless wave as she discussed the launch of her new Matte Bronzing Brick.

Victoria said: 'I can’t wait for you to try our new @victoriabeckhambeauty Matte Bronzing Brick, my dream product! Bronzer is the one product I can’t live without and this one is so brilliant.

'There’s two shades in each palette, I use the lighter one for overall warmth and the second to contour and add definition.

'It gives such a natural glow without sparkling or shining. I’ve been secretly using it for months and I have to say I am obsessed!'

Victoria stated that she and her team had been secretly working on the product since the launch of her beauty brand.

Also on Friday, her husband David Beckham, 46, proved he really can do it all as he turned director for Victoria and shot her eponymous beauty line in a throwback clip filmed in Miami, before the family returned to the UK.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, where they were joined by Victoria's friend and hairstylist Ken Paves, the group got to work in a bathroom where the former Spice Girl was seen wearing jeans and a shirt.

Victoria seemed to be managing the operation as she filmed in the chic bathroom, where David was clutching a camera while sporting all black.

Ken was charged with laying out the products, while Victoria filmed for Instagram and David closely viewed the camera screen.

It comes after Victoria revealed the Spice Girls influenced Beyonce to become the iconic artist she is today. She revealed the band's message of Girl Power really resonated with Beyonce, 39, who told her about the impact they'd had.

Victoria revealed: 'I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, "It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am"'.

She added on Dear Media’s Breaking Beauty podcast: 'And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something.'

The Spice Girls shot to fame in 1996, they split up in 2000 after Geri (Ginger Spice) decided to leave in 1998, but they have briefly reunited over the years.

Although Victoria decided to not join the foursome for their most recent tour Spice World in 2019.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Victoria insisted that she doesn't cringe over her past make-up looks during the Spice Girls as it was all a 'journey' and she 'didn't care' at the time.

Talking about her time in the girl band, the fashion designer even joked that her four children often comment on how 'cool' she used to be - to which she quipped: 'Oh, wow. Does that mean I'm not now?'

Talking on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast alongside Sarah Creal, co-founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty, Victoria reflected: 'You know, I've been so lucky to work with the best makeup artists in the industry, which has just been so, so great.

'And I look back at pictures and people always say, "Oh, do you cringe at any of the pictures?" You know. Do I cringe at that heavy lip liner? No, it was, it was a journey.

'Do I cringe at those skinny eyebrows? No, it was a journey and way too much blush, you know, we were working so hard and we were so exhausted.

'There was a time where we were in a different country every few days. And the more and more tired that we got, the more and more blusher that we put on.'