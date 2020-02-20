Video: Abu Dhabi Police Arrest Woman for Torturing Her Toddler

A mother in Abu Dhabi has been arrested for torturing her own child and recording the abuse in a video that recently went viral on social media.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday said the woman was nabbed soon after the video triggered reactions from Netizens condemning the abuse. The four-second clip showed her shouting at a girl, holding her by the leg, and dragging her down the stairs as the toddler screams.

"We shall not spare or tolerate anyone mistreating or abusing children. Strict actions have to be taken to prevent violence against children in accordance with the UAE law."

The UAE has enacted laws and legislations that guarantee children's rights right from the moment of his or her birth until adulthood.

فيديو متداول يظهر فيه تعرض طفلة للضرب على يد عاملة منزلية بشكل عنيف ،

ومطالبات من المغردون بالقبض عليها وفرض العقوبات بحقها.



-تحذير المقطع عنيف🚫



#خدامه_تعذب_بنت pic.twitter.com/2z4mK0JxVG — خُلاصة_الهاشتاق (@HshTago) February 18, 2020

Social media users who saw the video expressed anger in their comments.

An Instagram user named Maryam said: "Shame upon this woman. She's heartless and need to be punished."

"This is awful! I wonder if this woman was in her normal senses," another Netizen said.

Instagram user iron_porsche added: "Oh God! People abusing kids need to be punished severely."

Investigations revealed that the incident happened following a dispute between the woman and her husband, the child's father. Police then referred the mother to the public prosecution.

"There is no tolerance for anyone who harms or mistreats children and all necessary measures have to be taken against them in accordance with the UAE law," the Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement.

