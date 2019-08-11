Video: Airline’s First Female Pilot Touches Down in Londons 'Heavy Crosswinds'

  1. Home
Published August 11th, 2019 - 07:03 GMT
Captain Rola Hoteit (Twitter)
A Lebanese airline pilot has been praised for calmly landing a Middle East Airlines plane in strong winds at Heathrow Airport.

A video posted by the Middle East Airlines Fan Club shows Rola Hoteit, who was the airline’s first female pilot, touching down in London in “heavy crosswinds,” according to the club’s Facebook page.

As her Airbus A330 approached the runway it lurches sidewards as its buffeted by the winds before she calmly brings the wheels into contact with the tarmac.

"If they had ever asked you about MEA pilots, then there is no need to answer them," the Facebook post said.


The UK has been buffeted by a summer storm since Friday which has brought high winds and heavy rain.

Hoteit, a mother of two, has been a pilot with MEA for 25 years and is credited with blazing a trail for other female pilots in the country. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

