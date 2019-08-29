Video of Angry Rhino Attacking, Flipping a Car Goes Viral on Social Media

An angry rhinoceros at a safari park in Germany attacked an animal keeper's car with full might and flipped the vehicle over three times.

The incident took place on Sunday at Serengeti safari park in Hodenhagen, Germany, the footage of which shows the vehicle being tossed like a toy car.

#Rhino attacks car at Mexican zoo safari

A rhino charged a van with a Mexican family inside as it toured a safari park in Puebla @PressTV pic.twitter.com/nyqJuwi1yJ — Washington News Line (@WashNewsLine) August 4, 2018

The video shows the 30-year-old rhino bull, named Kusini, slamming the car repeatedly with the animal keeper still inside, NDTV quoted German news outlet Bild reports.

The video was filmed by 35-year-old Igor Petrov, who was touring the park along with other visitors and a guide in an open jeep.

It was not immediately known what enraged the rhino, but the video shows the ferocious attack which left the hatchback car severely damaged with its exterior and windshield denting and shattering. Fortunately, the animal keeper escaped with minor bruises.





According to DW.com, the park's manager, Fabrizio Sepe, said that the rhino Kusini had been living there for 18 months and does not present any risk to visitors.

However, Sepe admitting that the rhino might be better off in a zoo and added that the keeper, who was attacked, is doing well and wanted to return to work.

