Video: Canadian Gets Harmonica Stuck in Her Mouth

She had to go to the hospital to remove the instrument.

A Canadian teenager had to go to the hospital after the harmonica she put in her mouth got lodged in her jaw.



According to Metro UK, Mollie O'Brien, an Ontario native, initially put the instrument in her mouth to amuse her little cousin. It however quickly became stuck in her jaw, making noises every time the high schooler exhaled.

Although she initially panicked as she thought her mother would be angry with her, O'Brien was eventually taken to the hospital, who referred her to a dentist. The dentist used a device to open her mouth, advising the teen to never do it again.



She shared the video of her ordeal online on the popular app TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 1.7 million times.

