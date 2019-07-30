Video of Cleaner Dancing in UAE Streets Goes Viral on Internet

A cleaner in Abu Dhabi is making rounds on social media after he was recorded dancing in the streets while doing his job.

With a trash bin on one hand, a trash picker on the other, and his earphones on, the cleaner can be seen singing and dancing to his tunes to the delight of those nearby. While he bops to the beat, the tools he uses for his job become props for his enthusiastic dancing.

الله يرزقه السعاده🥰🥰وراحة البال ومليون درهم🥰 pic.twitter.com/8d8SWaL7Gk — afra almarar (@AAlmrar) July 28, 2019

An Abu Dhabi resident recorded his impromptu performance and shared it on Twitter. User Afra Almarar wished the anonymous cleaner peace, happiness and Dh1 million for spreading the good vibes.

Since posting, the clip has garnered over 3,000 retweets and 10,000 likes.





This article has been adapted from its original source.