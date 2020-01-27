Video Clip: Kuwaiti Police Investigate Devil Worshipers

The Cybercrime Department affiliated to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior is investigating the source of the video clip which has been posted in the social media showing a young man and several young women wearing strange clothes similar to the clothes worn by the Satan worshippers, reports Al-Anba daily.

Some of the outfits look blood-stained and the women appear in strange postures. A security source said the department is checking the location of the video and the identity of the person who uploaded the video.



The source added, if it is proven the video was uploaded in Kuwait, the young man and the women will be summoned for interrogation. The source reiterated the Cybercrime Department has the means and advanced expertise to enable it to resolve all the issues that are uploaded in the social media.

This article has been adapted from its original source.