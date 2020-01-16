Video: Crazy Man Destroys Part of his House to Create Tunnel for Cars in Kuwait

After noticing that motorists are facing congestion on the road close to him, a man in Kuwait decided to open his house for motorists and pedestrians.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the man established a passage for all cars that want to avoid getting stuck in traffic snarls in the morning.

ممر العطاء.. مواطن كويتي يستقطع جزءاً من بيته ليسهَّل عبور المشاة والمركبات #الإمارات_اليوم pic.twitter.com/Y52AriCeGc — الإمارات اليوم (@emaratalyoum) January 15, 2020

The man said that he opens the passage - located in his house, to all cars and people from the dawn prayer until 10pm.

In a video posted on Twitter, motorists appreciated the move that helped them save a lot of time. Before the passage came to be, they used to wait in traffic for up to 30 minutes just to make a turn.

The man said that he appreciates all the good wishes and prayers from motorists who benefit from the passage. They said it helps them to reach their work on time.



This article has been adapted from its original source.