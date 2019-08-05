Video: A Drunk Tries to Climb on Giraffe's Back Goes Viral

A drunk zoo visitor was filmed climbing up the fence of a giraffe's enclosure and getting onto its back to take a ride! The bizarre incident was reported at the Shymkent Zoo in Kazakhstan and police are hunting to trace the intruder who faces arrest, reported Metro.co.uk.

The video which went viral, shows the inebriated man clambering up the tall fence and holding the giraffe by its neck to sit on its back. The giraffe initially lets the man climb on to its back calmly and also gives him a short ride. While the man who appears to be proud of his antics, is seen patting the giraffe supposedly to indicate the animal to move forward.

However, the man's joyride comes to end as he is flung by the angry giraffe who is seen moving towards the man in the last few moments of the video. Fortunately, the drunk man manages to climb out of the enclosure quickly before he is attacked by the giraffe.

Shymkent Zoo is spread over 130 acres and has over 1500 animals, including a herd of giraffes, it is reported.





