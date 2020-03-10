Video: Egyptian Taxi Kicks Out Chinese Man Claiming He Has Corona

A video clip circulating on social media appears to show an Egyptian taxi driver encouraging a fellow driver to eject an Asian passenger over fears the man has the COVID-19 virus.

The video, which was filmed by one of the drivers, shows the unfortunate passenger sat in the back of a vehicle blowing his nose. The driver of his vehicle looks at the camera while covering his face with a tissue.

Shamefull. Egyptian taxi kicks out a #Chinese man claiming he has #Corona and asking others not to take him. pic.twitter.com/HBJbUPXQ7z — Bizzindex Global (@BizzindexGlobal) March 9, 2020

"Throw him out, throw him out... he has corona", one of the drivers is heard saying.

The video then shows the man, who has been described as a tourist, standing in the middle of a busy road after being being abandoned by the driver.

In a panic, he tries to re-enter the cab but is prevented from doing so, with shouts of

"Corona... Corona" heard in the background.

The spread of the novel coronavirus, which is thought to have originated in the city of Wuhan in China, has led to some xenophobic hate attacks directed at Asians.

The number of cases of novel coronavirus worldwide has crossed 110,000 people in 100 countries and territories with more than 3,800 dead.

China remains the most affected country with more than 80,000 cases, but experts have expressed hope that the outbreak has peaked.

Governments are scrambling to respond to the outbreak with countries across the Middle East, cancelling public gatherings, restricting sporting events and closing schools