Video of Erdogan playing Basketball amidst health Speculations

ALBAWABA - In the midst of allegations regarding President Erdogan's health issues, a video showing him playing basketball has gained significant attention on social media.

The footage has ignited a heated debate between Huseyin Baş, the leader of the Independent Turkey Party, and Mustafa Varank, an AK Party Bursa Deputy.

The viral video of President Erdogan playing basketball, despite recent claims about his health, has caused a stir among the public. The footage quickly went viral, attracting millions of views on social media. Huseyin Baş, the leader of the Independent Turkey Party, found the video amusing, while AK Party Bursa Deputy Mustafa Varank responded with strong remarks.

Yesterday, Mustafa Varank took to Twitter to share footage of his basketball match with President Erdogan, admitting that he had filmed the video during the game. The video showcased President Erdoğan's energy and agility on the court, capturing widespread attention and becoming a trending topic.

Arada maçtan kaytarıp video çektiğim doğrudur... pic.twitter.com/hIXuZNEboG — Mustafa Varank (@varank) June 30, 2023

Huseyin Baş, from the Independent Turkey Party (BTP), made an intriguing comment about the video. He described the act of sharing basketball videos as an attempt to portray President Erdoğan as youthful, despite his actual age. Baş's statement highlighted the perceived irony in the situation.

Mustafa Varank didn't hold back in responding to Huseyin Baş's remarks, targeting Baş's father, Haydar Baş. Varank's response criticized Baş for inheriting the party from his father, who claimed to be a sheikh, and for making audacious political statements.

Huseyin Baş didn't let Varank's response go unanswered. He quoted Varank's tweet and emphasized the importance of not resorting to falsehoods or overstepping boundaries, warning that such actions could lead to regret. Baş also criticized those who misused public resources and betrayed the people's rights, while asserting that his father being a sheikh would have garnered Varank's unwavering support.