In video: Fire emerges from underground in Lebanon

ALBAWABA In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced showing flames erupting from beneath the ground in Lebanon, the alarming footage depicts a fire that has emerged from underground, posing a serious threat to the safety of the are

Despite efforts over the course of four days, the teams are encountering significant challenges in their mission to quell the flames.

The incident, which has captured the attention of Lebanese media, poses a critical threat not only to the factory but also to the safety of citizens in the area.

نيران مخيفة تخرج من تحت الأرض في #لبنان لم تتوقف منذ أيام.. #شاهد_سكاي pic.twitter.com/OMERAohCx8 — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) August 6, 2023

The textile factory, located in the southern suburbs of Lebanon, has become the focal point of intense firefighting efforts.

The incident unfolded amidst already complex circumstances, as the area is under the control of Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia.

Such a situation poses additional challenges for the Civil Defense teams attempting to access the affected site and coordinate their firefighting activities.

Amidst the relentless efforts to extinguish the fire, authorities have issued warnings to the public to keep a safe distance from the affected area.

The potential risks posed by the fire necessitate cautious measures to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens nearby.