Video: Here's How Hazzaa Al Mansoori Landed on Earth!

The three astronauts who just landed on Earth after completing their mission at the International Space Station have now been extracted from their capsule.

A live stream by US space agency Nasa and Russian space agency Roscosmos showed the three astronauts being extracted.

UAE's first astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori could be seen interacting with the ground crew.

Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the UAE's first astronaut to have visited space and the International Space Station, landed on Earth after an eight-day journey.

Hazzaa had flown to the ISS last Wednesday on board the Soyuz MS-12 mission, S61 Expedition.

AlMansoori, father of four and a former military fighter jet pilot, rocketed off at 5.57pm (UAE time) on September 25 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome's Gagarin Launch Pad.

Hazzaa said he conducted at least 16 experiments, including Fluidics (to observe how liquids move in weightlessness), time perception, Osteology (to study his bone condition, body composition and endocrine system at the space lab), time perception, and how to use the gyroscopic smart camera in microgravity. All those experiments will significantly contribute to UAE's next stop in Space journey, which is Mars mission.

He even shared several stunning pictures of the Earth, including those of the Grand Mosque at Makkah and the UAE, from his temporary home in the skies.

Can you wear a kandoura in space? Yes, you can.





