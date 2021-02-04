Video: India Couple Tie The Knot 60-feet Underwater

An India couple practiced some extreme social distancing for the wedding when they held their ceremony 60 feet under water.

Chennai couple V Chinnadurai and S Swetha were married Monday morning off the coast of Neelankarai, after their support team verified the waters were calm enough for a dive.

"It was a traditional, only it was underwater. We dived in at an auspicious time in the morning and exchanged garlands and tied the thaali before 7:30 a.m. as per instructions from our priest," groom Chinnadurai, a licensed scuba diver who has been diving for years, told the Times of India.

Swetha said she only started taking scuba lessons about a month before the wedding.

"I was nervous and so were my parents, but we had eight divers with us. It was exciting too because we've been trying to tie the knot since last week," she said. "It was all in the hands of the sea."



