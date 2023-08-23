Video: Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca

ALBAWABA Recent days have witnessed an extraordinary weather occurrence in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as torrential rain, thunderstorms, and lightning brought relief to its residents and visitors.

This rare event, capturing the attention of social media users, has not only provided respite from rising temperatures but also brought a sense of awe and wonder to the faithful gathered around the Grand Mosque.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with photos and videos showcasing the remarkable weather event that unfolded in Mecca.

A particular video clip captured a stunning streak of lightning striking the top of the iconic Clock Tower, illuminating the night sky for an astonishing four seconds. The dramatic lightning display was accompanied by heavy rain, which was met with gratitude by those at the Grand Mosque, offering respite from the scorching heat.

في لقطه نادره صاعقه تضرب برج الساعه: pic.twitter.com/a02mq1629H — محمد الفيصل (@Mooh32a) August 22, 2023



The weather phenomenon did not spare even the sacred precincts of Makkah. Videos circulating on the internet depicted powerful gusts of wind toppling barriers and sweeping through the courtyard of the Grand Mosque.

The unique convergence of elements managed to drench various areas of Makkah, including the Holy sites, in heavy rain.

The National Centre of Meteorology in Saudi Arabia had earlier forecasted the presence of cumulus thunderclouds over regions like Asir, Jazan, Al-Baha, and Makkah, moving westward, which led to the anticipation of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by hail and the possibility of torrential rain and strong winds.

WATCH ⚡️ Incredible scenes of lightning hitting the clock tower in Mecca, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/vZHGd26AiI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 13, 2023

The local authorities and media outlets have echoed the sentiment that this unexpected weather event is a sign of divine mercy and blessings.

With temperatures soaring in the region, the rainfall is perceived as a refreshing respite for the faithful pilgrims and residents alike. The symbolism of rain as a source of spiritual purification and rejuvenation is not lost on those who hold Makkah dear to their hearts.

The Arab Weather website, known for its accurate forecasts, reported that the southwestern and western regions of the Kingdom experienced notable weather activities in the past week.