  1. Home
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Best restaurants in Mecca near Haram

Best restaurants in Mecca near Haram

Published June 22nd, 2023 - 07:14 GMT
Restaurants in Mecca near Haram
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, attracts millions of pilgrims each year who gather to perform Hajj or Umrah.

Also ReadWhen does Hajj 2023 start?When does Hajj 2023 start?

In this article, we explore some of the best restaurants located near the Haram in Mecca, where pilgrims and visitors can relish a diverse range of cuisines that cater to various tastes and preferences.

Best restaurants in Mecca

Albaik

Albaik
No visit to Mecca is complete without trying the famous AlBaik. This beloved fast-food chain has gained immense popularity, not only in Saudi Arabia but worldwide.

Known for its mouthwatering crispy fried chicken and flavorful sauces, AlBaik offers a convenient and affordable dining experience for those craving delicious fast food near the Haram.

Al Tazaj

For those seeking authentic Arabian cuisine, Al Tazaj is a must-visit restaurant near the Haram.

This restaurant specializes in tender grilled chicken marinated with aromatic spices, served alongside freshly baked Arabic bread and a variety of delectable traditional side dishes.

Al Dyafa Restaurant

 

Al Dyafa

The hospitality restaurant in Mecca offers the most delicious dishes to its guests, such as Mandi, Koozi, Biryani, Kabli, and many others. 

It also offers a variety of delightful beverages, both cold and hot. The restaurant's distinctive feature is its breathtaking views of the Mecca's Grand Mosque, so don't hesitate to try it. The restaurant opens from 6:30 AM to 11 PM.

Tags:RestaurantsHajjmeccaSaudi ArabiaTazajAlbaik

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...