Video: man throws stones on sun due to heatwave

ALBAWABA - Video showing an angry man throwing stones targeting the sun has been trending on social media.

Some claimed that the man is from Turkey and was hitting the sun with stones amid high tempretures in the country as according to sources tempretures have reached aroubd 45 C.

In the footage, two men appeared while one was holding two stones and angerly shouting while looking into the sky before he started to throw stones he held in his hands.

He was allegedly saying: "You destroyed us."

📌Şanlıurfa’da sıcaklıklar 45 dereceyi bulunca bir vatandaş güneşe “Bizi mahvettin” diyerek taş attı. pic.twitter.com/s0qYAvOWFx — 23 DERECE (@yirmiucderece) July 14, 2023

The other man tried to catch him and prevent him from throwing more stones.

Many social media users laughed hard at the video as some claimed that the video indeded to gain views and was fake.

A person said that the two people seen in the clip where a man was seen hitting the sun with stones are influencers and were trying to gain interaction and used the high tempretures and the heat wave which is effecting the whole world including Turkey and the EU.