Heatwave grips Europe: 16 Italian cities on red alert

ALBAWABA - Italy is facing the heat as a scorching wave sweeps across Europe, leading to the declaration of a red alert in 16 cities over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health has issued a stern warning, advising residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11 am and 6 pm.

Among the cities affected are the capital Rome, as well as Florence, Bologna, and Palermo. Concerns are particularly high for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, patients, and even pets, urging close monitoring to mitigate potential risks.

Rome, the nation's capital, is bracing for record-breaking temperatures expected to soar up to 43 degrees Celsius by next Tuesday.

Italy employs a color-coded system, with red representing the highest level of alarm. Alongside the cities on red alert, an additional 9 cities have been placed under an orange alert, the second-highest level of caution, for the following day.

The red alert signifies the onset of a heatwave, characterized by consecutive days of hazardous weather conditions that demand heightened precautions.