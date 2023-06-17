Video: Princess Charlotte drags attention at King Charles birthday

ALBAWABA - Once again, Princess Charlotte of Wales, the only daughter of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, has dragged attention in a cute video of her and King Charles III.

A video was captured from King Charles III's birthday parade and gained massive interaction on social media with over 44,000 views thousands of comments and shares.

In the clip, King Charles was seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony along with Prince William and Princess of Wales, their daughter Princess Charlotte and Queen Camilla, Queen consort of the United Kingdom.

In the 7-second video, Princess Charlotte, who was wearing white and red dress, was seen looking at her grandfather, King Charles the she turns around when he tickled her and she starts laughing.

Cute little moment between King Charles and his Granddaughter, Princess Charlotte ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/x5knoOJQfF — Isa (@isaguor) June 17, 2023

King Charles III

King Charles became the King of the United Kingdom when his mother Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Months later, a coronation for King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 with the attendence of world leaders and royal family.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte of Wales (Charlotte Elizabeth Diana; born on May 1, 2015) is a member of the British royal family. She is the second child to Prince William and Princess Catherine.

She is the granddaughter of King Charles III, and the third in the line of succession to the British throne.