Witch appears at King Charles III coronation

ALBAWABA - A video from the coronation of King Charles III went viral on social media platforms after an unusual creature, believed by many to be a witch, appeared in the middle of the ceremony.

People online went crazy as they debated the unexpected creature in one of the clips of the British king's coronation.

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

In the footage taken from a high angle, a group of British guards were walking before an unusual creature appeared in the background holding a long stick and wearing a long, black dress and walked fast before it disappeared leaving people with open mouths.

Many debates triggered on social media platforms where some allegedly claimed that it could be a witch, while others reportedly said it was a "Grim Reaper," which is a fictional character that is usually related to death or a person who comes to collect people's souls in their latest moments on earth.

The clip was taken from the coronation event of King Charles which took place on May 6 at Westminister Abbey in London.

Till this moment, there's no logical explanation for the character who appeared for a few seconds before it fade away during the coronation ceremony. However, some commentators mockingly said that it might be the soul of the late Queen Diana.