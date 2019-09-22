Video of Saudi Man Beating Infant Goes Viral on Social Media

Police on Saturday said a video that went viral purportedly showing a man beating a child was filmed in an Arab country, but not in Jordan.

The video reportedly shows a man wearing an orange shirt and sitting on the floor beating a child and pulling and squeezing her ears.

The man is heard in the video asking the female child to stand up and walk while slapping her repeatedly on the face and back with his hands and screaming at her to "stand up and walk".

لا تعليق

هو تقريبا سعودي واضح من لهجته ،، pic.twitter.com/UjNRSl15PI — جناب الكومندا المهم (@Excelance7) September 21, 2019

The man then pulls the child by her hands and raises her up in the air, then drops her to the floor, while continuing to beat her and asking her to stand up.

"The video that is being circulated was not from Jordan and our investigation indicated that it was recorded in an Arab country," Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

The police official said that officials from the Family Protection Department will contact the neighbouring Arab country to notify them about the incident.

"We will send the video clip to the authorities in the Arab country so that they take the necessary legal procedures against him," the police official said.

The video clip drew angry reactions from Jordanian social media users, who described the actions of the man as "inhumane and brutal".

Social media users called for stringent legal action against the man.





This article has been adapted from its original source.