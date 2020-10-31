Video: Saudi Police Arrest Man for Ramming Car Into Makkah's Grand Mosque

A speeding car driven by a Saudi Arabian citizen rammed into the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday evening.

Videos posted on social media show the car ploughing through plastic barricades in the outer courtyard of the mosque, before driving straight into one of the large outer doors.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (Spa), this was an accident caused by a car drifting and travelling at high speed on one of the roads surrounding the southern square of the Grand Mosque.

"By the grace of God, no-one was injured," Spa added of the incident, which is reported to have taken place at 10.25pm Saudi time (11.25pm UAE).

The Makkah region Twitter account added that the driver of the car had been arrested and referred to Public Prosecution.

This article has been adapted from its original source.