Somali runner sets record for 'slowest ever' in world university games

ALBAWABA A Somali runner caused a significant uproar in her country after setting a record as the slowest participant in the 100-meter running competition in China, with a difference of over 10 seconds from the other competitors.

The slow performance of 20-year-old Nasra Abubakar Ali, a Somali runner, caused a sensation on social media after she finished last in the 100-meter race at the World University Games in Chengdu, China.

It was claimed the time was the 'slowest-ever' in international competition.

Following the viral performance of an untrained runner who took nearly 22 seconds to complete the 100-meter sprint at an international competition, Somalia's athletics boss has been suspended.

A video captured Nasra Abukar falling significantly behind the other runners during the race, to the point that she was out of the frame for most of the event.

Her performance ended with a skip across the finish line, drawing ridicule and disbelief from online viewers.

Some social media users even cited this incident as an example of the corruption and incompetence of the Somali government.

The World University Games is being held in Chengdu, the capital of the Chinese province of Sichuan. The 31st edition of the event is scheduled to go on from July 28 to August 8. The tournament, designated for student-athletes, is held every two years.

The Somali ministry announced that they know nothing about the young woman, clarifying that she is neither an athlete nor a runner. Instead, she participated through connections and favoritism.