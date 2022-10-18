Dubai Run Invites Runners to Go the Distance on 20 November

Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, will take over the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on 20th November, welcoming runners of all ages and fitness abilities to challenge themselves to go the distance.

The world’s largest free fun run and one of the key highlights of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the Dubai Run in its fourth edition will see tens of thousands of people take to the city’s giant running track with two routes to choose from: the 5km route, suitable for families and runners of all abilities, or the 10km route for more experienced runners. Both routes start near the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 5km route passes by Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa, and is very flat - making it ideal for social runners and families with children. The 10km route follows Sheikh Zayed Road to the Dubai Canal, then returns towards the Trade Centre before ending on Al Mustaqbal Street near DIFC. A longer route, it’s better suited to more experienced runners.

A Dubai Fitness Challenge flagship event, Dubai Run is aligned with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.

A total of 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community fitness event in the world. This year, even greater numbers are expected to join and there will plenty of opportunities for everyone to get ready and train - including a family friendly Halloween run at Dubai Festival City on 29th October, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon on 30th October, Expo CIty Dubai Run on 12th November and the Dubai Women’s Run on 13th November to name a few.

This year, Dubai Fitness Challenge will see its biggest line-up to date, with an exhilarating month of fun and inclusive fitness activities across two fitness villages: DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, and RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, 20 community fitness hubs, a host of sporting events and thousands of free classes taking places all over the city.