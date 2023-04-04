Video: truck hits plane in Mexico

ALBAWABA - A truck crashes into a plane in Mexico, causing damage and forcing passengers to disembark and change their flight.

A truck driver at Guadalajara International Airport, western Mexico, severely damaged a VivaAerobus plane loaded with passengers that was preparing to take off for Los Angeles, after it collided with it, according to the British Daily Mail.

According to the same newspaper, the passengers had to get off the plane and change their flight time.

The airline said in a statement that none of the passengers or crew were injured.

It indicated that the catering truck's driver suddenly "lost consciousness" and hit the plane while he was delivering food to another plane in the vicinity.

We leave you with the video: