Viral: Morocco Bans Controversial Film on Prophet Mohammad

ALBAWABA - Morocco has become the first country in the Arab world and north Africa to ban the controversial on Prophet Mohammad and his daughter Fatima Al Zahra for its inaccurate portrayal.

In a statement, the Moroccan Cinematographic Centre (MCC) said “The Lady of Heaven” film was banned from being screened or commercialized in Morocco, Anadolu reported.

The ban came hours after the Council of Ulema, Morocco’s highest religious authority, condemned the British film as a “flagrant falsification of facts” and a heinous “act which cannot be accepted by Muslims,” the Turkish news agency reported.

The film, which is being denied by Muslims with mass protests - including a Britain where there is a large Muslim minority and where the film was cancelled from screening - is being much covered on the social media.

The controversial film was supervised by a Shia preacher notoriously known for attacking Prophet Muhammad, his wife Aisha, as well as the first two caliphs in Islam, Abu Bakr and Omar Anadolu reports, adding the the film personally portrays the character of the prophet, which is strictly prohibited under Islamic teachings.

The maker of the film Malik Shlibak rejects the accusation that the film is blasphemous. He says this is utter nonsense.