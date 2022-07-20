  1. Home
  Viral: Saudi Owner Lets Cat in His Shop to Cool off From The Heat

Viral: Saudi Owner Lets Cat in His Shop to Cool off From The Heat

Published July 20th, 2022 - 09:35 GMT
Get me in!
A cat seeks to enter the shop (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Its all over social and written about on different platforms and news websites. 

A video clip of a cat trying to get in one of the shops in Saudi Arabia. The owner quickly gets her in and talks to her! She walks to one of the corners under a counter to cool off from the scorching summer heat. 

According to different news websites the video is being watched by millions and said to be trending. The video is spreading with full pictures 

 

