Viral Videos: Gaza Bleeds From Big Israeli Guns

ALBAWABA - Gaza is under fire from the big guns fired by the Israeli army. This is just the latest of the wars waged by Israel on the embargoed Gaza Strip. There is a very definite stalemate in Gaza with Hamas and Islamic Jihad on the one hand and Israel, its big army and numerous guns, missiles and bombs on the other.

Israel is determined to show the people of Gaza - the old, infirm, the women and children and yes, the young men - who is in command. The people of Gaza have no guns to defend themselves but are at the mercy of Israeli planes whose leaders promise that so-called military operation on the strip will last for at least one-week of continuous bombardment.

It is supposed to be summer vacation for these kids, but because of the Isr*eli attack on Gaza, this the way how our kids have fun during their vacation!#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/8E2k9TPUMC — Sarah Hassan (@Sarah_Hassan94) August 5, 2022

It is the kids of Gaza who are under attack. There is no discrimination; Israeli guns, warplanes and tanks aim to show who is boss but to little kids and helpless women:

It is supposed to be summer vacation for these kids, but because of the Isr*eli attack on Gaza, this the way how our kids have fun during their vacation!#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/8E2k9TPUMC — Sarah Hassan (@Sarah_Hassan94) August 5, 2022

And there is more but Israel needs to watch out because Islamic Jihad also promises to give as good as it gets. The Israeli military operation started on Friday afternoon 5 August, 2022 a date that will be remembered as her latest and 5th major war on the territory:

Israel destruction continues regardless but Al Jihad Al Islami says it will hit in a responsive manner. On the first day for instance, It fired over a 100 rockets to reach different Israeli cities. Tel Aviv was reached so Israel's prestigious Ben Gurion Airport. Israel's Iron Dome system is working hard but many of these missiles are reaching their destinations:

Just now| Israeli planes destroy a three-storey hourse next to Alamal hotel west of Gaza city. pic.twitter.com/vCQTYITvB3 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 6, 2022

A Palestinian mom cries for her son. The initial Israeli attacks killed 11 people with around 50 injured but these numbers are increasing all the time as there is no compunction on the part of Israelis to stop, although its Prime Miniter Yair Lapid says his country is not interested in escalation:

A Palestinian mother from Gaza cries as his son was murdered during the latest Israeli attack on #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/rzaNs4sKmF — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 5, 2022

But there is plenty of destruction and rubble as if Gaza needs more:

#عاجل

سرايا القدس: استهداف آليات إسرائيلية في موقع عسكري في فجة على حدود غزة pic.twitter.com/mEjRy7Pq7V — Annahar Al Arabi (@AnnaharAr) August 6, 2022

The pictures are horrifying with many saying this is Gaza made so by Israeli bombs and not Ukraine:

My brother is a shout in the wild as if anybody is listening:

A heart-breaking moment shows a Palestinian youth cries as his brother was murdered by the Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/7fnVjBjgkO — Kuffiya (@Kuffiya3) August 5, 2022

All must stand by Gaza:

You don't need to be Muslim to stand for Palestine.



You just need to be human. pic.twitter.com/DddmLHTfOH — Palestine Culture (@PalestineCultu1) August 6, 2022

It is the people of Gaza who are feeling the pain:

Gaza bleeds:

A five-year-old kid murdered because of Israeli shelling:

Alaa Qaddom, 5 years old, was murdered today in the lsraeli attack on #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/GbFzlGXwmu — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) August 5, 2022

Gaza under fire:

Gaza today pic.twitter.com/BxKoXq57rN — SYED Tahir Shah𓃵 (@Tahirshah5048) August 6, 2022

The tears:

شهيد ورا شهيد…



- والقلوب اللي سايبينها؟

- بتتولاها رحمة الله. pic.twitter.com/Rigv9t4cv4 — زَيْنب (@Zainab_Shokry) August 5, 2022

The martyrs:

Palestinians mourn young man Tamim Hijazi, who was murdered in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis, southern Gaza this morning. pic.twitter.com/r0peWDkQ8q — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 6, 2022

The funeral:

شاهد جنازة القائد/ تيسير الجعبري "أبو محمود" pic.twitter.com/nqDVfcfdnn — حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) August 5, 2022

The waste:

Among the 10 #Palestinians Israel has killed so far in #Gaza today is 23 year old Dunia AlEmoor. She was a talented young artist. Her home in khan younis was struck with an Israeli missile. This painting is said to be one of Dunia’s. May she RIP. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/THkiHoXEvN — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) August 5, 2022

No electricity:

Gaza's sole power plant will be completely shut down today due Israeli attack and closure of crossings, bringing electricity supplies down to only 4 hours a day. pic.twitter.com/0DZohtx0iG — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 6, 2022

Its women and children under fire not bearers of arms: