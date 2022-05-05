Visit Cairo's Gypsum Gallery

By Ruba Hattar

Founded by curator Aleya Hamza in Cairo, Egypt in 2013, Gypsum showcases an international program focused on an engagement with social, political and formal questions.

The gallery represents 11 artists living and working between the Middle East, Europe and the United States, whose rigorous and singular art practices vary in medium and form. Gypsum is committed to the production and dissemination of contemporary art and to forging longstanding relationships with its roster of artists.

GROUP EXHIBITION: How To Build a City With Two Nails and a Wire by Ahmed Badry and Bassem Yousri

The gallery is interested in relocating the progressive and investigative art practices that have been associated with the non-profit art sector of Cairo and the Middle East to a commercial gallery context, in an intimate and generative setting that allows for sociability and conversation.

"Our artists have been acquired by leading regional and international collections which include the Centre Pompidou, France; The Metropolitan Museum, USA; The Whitney Museum of American Art, USA; Guggenheim, USA; Foundation Louis Vuitton, France; Castello di Rivoli, Italy; Bonnefantenmuseum and Huis Marseilles, The Netherlands; Museum for Kunst und Gewerb Hamburg, Germany; Barjeel Art Foundation, UAE; Sharjah Art Foundation, UAE and Mathaf: Museum of Modern Art in Qatar," the founders proudly state.

The gallery's latest exhibit was called; How To Build a City With Two Nails and a Wire by artists Ahmad Badri and Bassem Yusri. They have two upcoming art fairs; Art Basel Unlimited 2022 by Basem Magdi (June 2022) and Frieze 2022 by Mahmoud Khaled set for October 2022, in addition to its limited edition photographs on display and an online viewing room exhibition.

The Unknown Subject, 2013, inkjet print on matt photo paper, framed, 30 x 45 cm.

If you are ever in Cairo it is totally worth time in your cultural tour of contemporary Egypt.