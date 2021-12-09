Visitors Flock to Turkey's Frozen Lake Cildir

Visitors are flocking to Lake Cildir in eastern Turkey because it is partially frozen due to the extreme cold.

Located on the border between Ardahan and Kars provinces in the country’s northeast, the second-largest lake in eastern Anatolia freezes over as temperatures drop below zero.

Icy waves, Çıldır Lake, Turkey

This is exactly what I imagine and ocean of glass to be like.#Tiredearth pic.twitter.com/iwoXvi0s7W — Rebecca Herbert (@RebeccaH2030) May 12, 2021

Some tourists enjoyed the sunset while some of them danced over the frozen lake.

When its thickness reaches a certain level, tourists can ride on sleighs over the frozen lake, and fishing enthusiasts get a chance to indulge in ice fishing.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency, tour guide Cigdem Duger said they had a good time with tourists visiting the lake.

Duger said they are preparing to host more people after the Eastern Express, one of Turkey’s oldest rail lines between the capital Ankara and the northeastern province of Kars, starts on Dec. 15.

The Eastern Express offers passengers an unforgettable 25-hour journey with picturesque views all along the route.

Filiz Narin, an amateur photographer, said she has been coming to the lake for the past 2-3 years, adding that she and her daughter came from Konya by train this year.

Adem Bayramoglu from Trabzon said he had the experience of walking over the frozen lake for the first time.

“It is a feeling of pleasure and adrenaline,” he said.