  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Visitors Flock to Turkey's Frozen Lake Cildir

Visitors Flock to Turkey's Frozen Lake Cildir

Published December 9th, 2021 - 01:12 GMT
Lake Cildir
Turkish Lake Cildir. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Tourists flock to 2nd-largest lake in eastern Anatolia as temperatures drop below zero

Visitors are flocking to Lake Cildir in eastern Turkey because it is partially frozen due to the extreme cold.

Also ReadThe Secret Art of Painting on Water by Garip AyThe Secret Art of Painting on Water by Garip Ay

Located on the border between Ardahan and Kars provinces in the country’s northeast, the second-largest lake in eastern Anatolia freezes over as temperatures drop below zero.

Some tourists enjoyed the sunset while some of them danced over the frozen lake.

When its thickness reaches a certain level, tourists can ride on sleighs over the frozen lake, and fishing enthusiasts get a chance to indulge in ice fishing.


Speaking to Anadolu Agency, tour guide Cigdem Duger said they had a good time with tourists visiting the lake.

Duger said they are preparing to host more people after the Eastern Express, one of Turkey’s oldest rail lines between the capital Ankara and the northeastern province of Kars, starts on Dec. 15.

The Eastern Express offers passengers an unforgettable 25-hour journey with picturesque views all along the route.

Filiz Narin, an amateur photographer, said she has been coming to the lake for the past 2-3 years, adding that she and her daughter came from Konya by train this year.

Also ReadThe Secret Art of Painting on Water by Garip AyTurkey Unmasks The Face of The Roman Soldier!

Adem Bayramoglu from Trabzon said he had the experience of walking over the frozen lake for the first time.

“It is a feeling of pleasure and adrenaline,” he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Lake CildirTurkeyKonyaFiliz Narin

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...