Waitress Shocked After Getting an $810 Tip on a $48 Bill

A Rhode Island waitress said a "stressful morning" turned into an "awesome day" when a pair of customers left her an $810 tip on a $48.17 bill.

Jennifer Vernancio, a North Providence resident who has worked at The Big Cheese & Pub in Cranston for about three and a half years, said one recent day began with a string of extra stresses when she couldn't find a sitter for her 3-year-old son.

"I was having a terrible morning. I couldn't find a sitter," Vernancio told WJAR-TV. "There was a kid at day care that was sick so I couldn't bring my son. I was supposed to be in at 11. They told me to come in when I have a sitter, so my daughter was available after school. That's when I came in."

Vernancio left the boy with her 16-year-old daughter and came in to work, where her day soon turned around.

"My first table of the day was a super, super nice gentleman and his wife," she said. "Stressful morning ended up being an awesome day."

She said the couple ordered some sandwiches and left after paying their $48.17 bill.

"The gentleman looked over his shoulder and said to have a nice day. I said, 'You too,'" she said. "I go over to pick up the check, I don't even know. They left me an $810 tip. I'm like, are you kidding? This can't be. I brought it to my manager and at first I'm like, 'This can't be.' She's like, 'Oh no, that's it.'"

Vernancio said she did not get the couple's names, but she will always remember their generosity.



"To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot," Vernancio said. "The money is very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what. However, the kindness behind it and making my day from going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day."

The restaurant saluted the couple in a Facebook post.

"Angels wander among us and for that we are grateful," the post said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.