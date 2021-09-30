Walking to the Public Toilet Never Looked So Good!

Do you have time to meet Poseidon in the public restroom? Or for a selfie with his wife? Now it's possible!

Artist Krishna Malla decided to change the face of the public toilet in Southbourne, England turning it into a huge mythological aquarium.

Krishna Malla began working on the building 2 weeks ago and expects to finish mid-October. It will also include jellyfish, coral, and dolphins.

The artwork features Poseidon and his wife Amphitrite and their son Triton along with a sunken shipwreck and an array of marine life.

“It’s meant to look like a fish tank so I’m turning into a cubic block of water with lots of marine life inside of it and hopefully it will be 3D - there’s a sunken shipwreck in the middle which you can see from a different angle at each side which will be the continuity of it.”

Tech Moon,bournemouthecho.co.uk

Gods of The Sea mural - now this is what you call a nice toilet block!



Artist Krishna Malla began working on the building in Southbourne, England 2 weeks ago and expects to finish mid October. It will also include jellyfish, coral and dolphins. pic.twitter.com/abQ704xffs — Marine Connection (@MC_org) September 28, 2021

Technicolour Moon (Tech Moon/ Krishna Malla) is an artist who has been specializing in large-scale mural work for over a decade.

A trained illustrator from Cornwall, his work is often underpinned by a love for wildlife and exploring varied spray painting techniques.

“It’s taking a creature that is generally uncelebrated, a fly, and finding some beauty within it, which I think fits the area.”

Tech Moon

From a graffiti background as a youth, Krishna's work fits somewhere between street art and fine art, having created and art-directed murals for the likes of Netflix, the BBC, and M+C Saatchi, while also exhibiting canvas work from Bristol to Melbourne.