  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Walking to the Public Toilet Never Looked So Good!

Walking to the Public Toilet Never Looked So Good!

Ewelina Lepionko

Ewelina Lepionko

Published September 30th, 2021 - 10:11 GMT
Gods of The Sea mural by Tech Moon on Southbourne Crossroads Public Toilets.
Gods of The Sea mural by Tech Moon on Southbourne Crossroads Public Toilets. (Instagram)
Highlights
Gods of The Sea mural - now this is what you call toilet block!

Do you have time to meet Poseidon in the public restroom? Or for a selfie with his wife? Now it's possible!

Artist Krishna Malla decided to change the face of the public toilet in Southbourne, England turning it into a huge mythological aquarium.

Krishna Malla began working on the building 2 weeks ago and expects to finish mid-October. It will also include jellyfish, coral, and dolphins.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma (@boredmummyk)

The artwork features Poseidon and his wife Amphitrite and their son Triton along with a sunken shipwreck and an array of marine life.

“It’s meant to look like a fish tank so I’m turning into a cubic block of water with lots of marine life inside of it and hopefully it will be 3D - there’s a sunken shipwreck in the middle which you can see from a different angle at each side which will be the continuity of it.”
Tech Moon,bournemouthecho.co.uk

Technicolour Moon (Tech Moon/ Krishna Malla) is an artist who has been specializing in large-scale mural work for over a decade.  

A trained illustrator from Cornwall, his work is often underpinned by a love for wildlife and exploring varied spray painting techniques.

 

“It’s taking a creature that is generally uncelebrated, a fly, and finding some beauty within it, which I think fits the area.”
Tech Moon

From a graffiti background as a youth, Krishna's work fits somewhere between street art and fine art, having created and art-directed murals for the likes of Netflix, the BBC, and M+C Saatchi, while also exhibiting canvas work from Bristol to Melbourne.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...