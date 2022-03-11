Walt Disney Suspends All Operations in Russia

The Walt Disney Company announced Thursday it has paused all businesses in Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

The decision includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels, the American multinational entertainment and media conglomerate said in a statement.

"Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others -- such as linear channels and some content and product licensing -- will take time given contractual complexities," the statement added.

Despite the decision, Disney said it will continue to work with its non-governmental organization partners to provide urgent aid and assistance to refugees.

The company announced on Feb. 28 that it has paused the release of theatrical films in Russia over its war in Ukraine and put the rest of its businesses under review in the country.