We Are All Satoshi: Hungary Honors Bitcoin Creator in a Statue

A statue of bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, was unveiled Thursday in the capital of Hungary, Budapest.

It is located in Graphisoft Park. According to the initiative’s website:

The goal of the statue is to honor Satoshi Nakamoto … his work is truly something to be remembered. Not just because of its significance in the world of IT, but because of its value for humanity in general.

The statue’s creators say it is the first in the world to honor the mysterious cryptocurrency creator Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for the Bitcoin inventor or inventors, whose identity is unknown, and that’s would increase the price of the bitcoin.

Its creators, sculptors Reka Gergely and Tamas Gilly, wanted to portray a human form while staying true to the anonymity of Nakamoto.

It has been put on display at Graphishop Park, Budapest. The sculpture is the bust of a person wearing a hoodie that has the Bitcoin (BTC) logo engraved on it. The face has been sculpted with vague features to represent Satoshi Nakamoto's anonymity.

🌠 Hungary became the first country in the world to install a bronze statue of #Bitcoin creator #Satoshi_Nakamoto.



👽 Does it look like the original? pic.twitter.com/8gOpwRLIXk — Tiger.Trade (@tiger_trade) September 18, 2021

"It was a big challenge. It is very difficult to make a portrait sculpture of a person that we don't know exactly what they look like. I hope that through the language of sculpture I have managed to convey the basic idea of Bitcoin, that it belongs to everyone and no one at the same time," Gilly told AP.

A global debate has ensued for years as to who the actual person or persons behind the iconic pseudonym is. The mythic nature of the Bitcoin creator only seems to lend to his revered status among crypto evangelists.

Statue of Satoshi Nakamoto unveiled in Budapest pic.twitter.com/fz28JLnKDM — Mark Slapinski - Tech (@SlapinskiMark) September 19, 2021

The concept of bitcoin was first floated in a white paper written by an anonymous figure under the pen name Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. The paper outlined the underlying technology of how bitcoin would work, and the currency launched in 2009.