We Have a 'Nursing Museum' in Jordan, Its Inaugurated by Princess Muna

Princess Muna, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), on Tuesday inaugurated the Princess Muna College of Nursing Museum, in the presence of HRH Princess Aisha.

Princess Muna was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti.

The museum highlights the college’s most important historical achievements and turning points since its inception, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Privileged to attend today’s graduation parade at the Princess Muna College of Nursing in Amman, #Jordan. Graduates will proceed to serve the Armed Forces and the country as part of the Royal Medical Service. Congratulations to all graduates. #nurses #Nursing @Jordanian_Army pic.twitter.com/LLkJN4wyzU — Grumpy_old_diver (@doug_griffiths) June 30, 2020

The princess also participated in a candle-lighting ceremony of the graduates of the 23rd class.

The graduates recited the nursing oath, during which they pledged to “perform their humanitarian duty with honesty and sincerity.”

College Dean Col. Kholoud Matar said that the college has “never failed to be a model in competence and humanity”.