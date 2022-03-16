  1. Home
We Have a 'Nursing Museum' in Jordan, Its Inaugurated by Princess Muna

Published March 16th, 2022 - 06:34 GMT
Princess Muna, the president of the Jordanian Nursing Council
Princess Muna, the president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC). (Twitter)

Princess Muna, president of the Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC), on Tuesday inaugurated the Princess Muna College of Nursing Museum, in the presence of HRH Princess Aisha.

Princess Muna was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti.

The museum highlights the college’s most important historical achievements and turning points since its inception, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess also participated in a candle-lighting ceremony of the graduates of the 23rd class.

The graduates recited the nursing oath, during which they pledged to “perform their humanitarian duty with honesty and sincerity.”

College Dean Col. Kholoud Matar said that the college has “never failed to be a model in competence and humanity”. 


